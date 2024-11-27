Nuchev Limited Expands with Strategic Growth and Acquisition

Nuchev Pty Ltd (AU:NUC) has released an update.
Nuchev Limited has achieved significant growth in 2024, driven by strategic market opportunities and strong partnerships in manufacturing and distribution. The acquisition of bWellness has expanded their product portfolio and market reach, boosting sales revenue by $2.7 million in the first quarter of FY25. The company remains focused on shareholder value and is committed to delivering exceptional health and wellness products.
