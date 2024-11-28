News & Insights

Nuchev Limited Announces AGM Success and Strategic Progress

Nuchev Pty Ltd (AU:NUC) has released an update.

Nuchev Limited has successfully passed all resolutions during their latest Annual General Meeting, including key appointments and strategic decisions. The Australian-based functional foods company continues to solidify its market position with its Oli6® brand gaining traction in Australia and Asia. Investors can view this as a positive indicator of the company’s strategic direction and governance.

