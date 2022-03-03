Markets
NuCana: Data Monitoring Committee Recommends To Discontinue Phase 3 Biliary Tract Cancer Study

(RTTNews) - NuCana plc (NCNA) said the NuTide:121 study is being discontinued following a pre-planned futility analysis by the Independent Data Monitoring Committee. The IDMC found that Acelarin plus cisplatin was unlikely to achieve its primary objective of demonstrating at least a 2.2-month improvement in overall survival as compared to the standard of care.

Hugh Griffith, NuCana's Founder and CEO, said: "NuCana will carefully review these data to determine future potential development pathways for Acelarin. We are in a robust financial position to execute our strategic plan and generate important data readouts from our ongoing studies."

Shares of NuCana plc were down 54% in pre-market trade on Thursday.

