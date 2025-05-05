Markets
NUBURU To Revitalize Its Blue-Laser Business Unit

May 05, 2025 — 09:00 am EDT

(RTTNews) - NUBURU (BURU) announced the initiation of a strategic working group dedicated to revitalizing its Blue-Laser Business Unit. In alignment with the Joint-Pursuit Agreement recently signed with a defense-tech company, NUBURU aims to deploy vertical applications that synergize with the defense industry. Also, the company is currently in advanced talks to engage a senior expert specializing in revenue generation and marketing strategies to develop a robust go-to-market model.

As part of the revitalization plan, NUBURU is in the process of establishing a new state-of-the-art facility encompassing a warehouse, laboratories, and office space. This facility will serve as the operational hub for the Blue-Laser BU.

