NUBURU Prices $12 Mln Public Offering To Accelerate Defense Expansion And Acquisitions

(RTTNews) - NUBURU, Inc. (BURU), a leader in high-performance blue laser technology, has priced a $12 million public offering of common stock and pre-funded warrants at $0.1428 per share or $0.1427 per warrant, issuing 32.4 million shares and 51.7 million pre-funded warrants.

The offering also includes common warrants to purchase up to 126.1 million shares at $0.1714 per share, exercisable immediately and expiring in five years. The deal was led by a $10 million investment from Esousa Group Holdings, with participation from other institutional and accredited investors. Joseph Gunnar & Co. acted as the exclusive placement agent.

NUBURU expects net proceeds to support its phased acquisition plan, working capital needs, and growth initiatives aimed at strengthening its position in the defense and security technology sector. Key uses include capital support for acquiring the remaining 67% of Italian defense company Tekne S.p.A. by late 2025, funding Tekne US Joint Venture operations to unlock $7.5 million in APAC orders, and advancing partnerships with Flyer Defense to manufacture mobility solutions for NATO allies.

The company also plans to acquire a controlling interest in Orbit S.r.l., a SaaS startup specializing in operational resilience, with a highly scalable business model and significant growth potential. Additional funds will be allocated to pursue M&A opportunities in the blue laser sector to enhance innovation and expand market reach.

Executive Chairman Alessandro Zamboni called the offering a transformative milestone, emphasizing its role in building a global Defense & Security Hub, accelerating innovation, and creating value for stakeholders as NUBURU expands across the Americas and beyond.

BURU currently trades at $0.1381, or 17.80% lower on the NYSE American.

