NUBURU Invests In SYME To Drive Strategic Growth And Innovation

(RTTNews) - NUBURU, Inc. (BURU), a US-based developer and manufacturer of industrial blue lasers, Wednesday has made a strategic investment in Supply@ME Capital Plc, a fintech platform specializing in Inventory Monetisation solutions. This move aligns with NUBURU's transformation plan to expand its technology and diversify its assets.

The company has committed to a $5.15 million on-demand convertible funding facility for SYME, backed by SFE Equity Investment SARL and its partners. This investment is expected to convert into SYME shares, giving NUBURU a controlling interest while enabling it to adopt a capital-light business model integrating AI, robotics, and fintech.

Executive Chairman Alessandro Zamboni, also SYME's founder and CEO, highlighted that the investment enhances operational efficiency for both companies and reinforces NUBURU's commitment to innovation and sectoral development.

This investment follows NUBURU's successful debt elimination, allowing it to secure fresh capital for its transformation plan. SYME's platform will provide access to innovative financial solutions, improving liquidity and inventory management.

Overall, the investment reflects NUBURU's strategy for growth in emerging industries and strengthens its leadership in laser technology, defense, and security solutions.

BURU is currently trading at $0.2495 or 7.3580% higher on the NYSE American.

