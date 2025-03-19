News & Insights

Markets
BURU

NUBURU Invests In SYME To Drive Strategic Growth And Innovation

March 19, 2025 — 12:34 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - NUBURU, Inc. (BURU), a US-based developer and manufacturer of industrial blue lasers, Wednesday has made a strategic investment in Supply@ME Capital Plc, a fintech platform specializing in Inventory Monetisation solutions. This move aligns with NUBURU's transformation plan to expand its technology and diversify its assets.

The company has committed to a $5.15 million on-demand convertible funding facility for SYME, backed by SFE Equity Investment SARL and its partners. This investment is expected to convert into SYME shares, giving NUBURU a controlling interest while enabling it to adopt a capital-light business model integrating AI, robotics, and fintech.

Executive Chairman Alessandro Zamboni, also SYME's founder and CEO, highlighted that the investment enhances operational efficiency for both companies and reinforces NUBURU's commitment to innovation and sectoral development.

This investment follows NUBURU's successful debt elimination, allowing it to secure fresh capital for its transformation plan. SYME's platform will provide access to innovative financial solutions, improving liquidity and inventory management.

Overall, the investment reflects NUBURU's strategy for growth in emerging industries and strengthens its leadership in laser technology, defense, and security solutions.

BURU is currently trading at $0.2495 or 7.3580% higher on the NYSE American.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BURU

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.