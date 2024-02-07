News & Insights

NUBURU Engages Northland Capital Markets For Evaluation Of Strategic Alternatives, Including Sale

February 07, 2024 — 08:39 am EST

(RTTNews) - NUBURU, Inc. (BURU) announced Wednesday that it has engaged Northland Capital Markets as its financial advisor in connection with its evaluation of strategic alternatives.

With assistance from Northland and its other advisors, the Company will assess a full range of strategic alternatives, including a sale, merger, divestiture, recapitalization, going private transaction, additional financing, and other significant transactions.

The Company has not set a timetable for the conclusion of its evaluation of strategic alternatives and has not made any decisions related to strategic alternatives at this time.

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
