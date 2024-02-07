NUBURU Engages Northland Capital Markets For Evaluation Of Strategic Alternatives, Including Sale

(RTTNews) - NUBURU, Inc. (BURU) announced Wednesday that it has engaged Northland Capital Markets as its financial advisor in connection with its evaluation of strategic alternatives.

With assistance from Northland and its other advisors, the Company will assess a full range of strategic alternatives, including a sale, merger, divestiture, recapitalization, going private transaction, additional financing, and other significant transactions.

The Company has not set a timetable for the conclusion of its evaluation of strategic alternatives and has not made any decisions related to strategic alternatives at this time.

