Nubank buys Brazil broker Easynvest to cater to growing mass of retail investors

SAO PAULO, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Fast-growing digital bank Nubank on Friday said it acquired Brazilian broker Easynvest, as it seeks to cater to a growing mass of domestic retail customers looking to broaden investment options as interest rates are historically low.

The value of the transaction, which has yet to be approved by the central bank and Brazil's antitrust watchdog Cade, was not disclosed by Nubank.

"We have already freed up 30 million people from the complexity of the financial system through practical, convenient and mainly customer-focused products and services," Nubank founder and President David Vélez said in a statement. "Our desire is to do this also in the investment sector."

Easynvest, which has 1.5 million customers according to Nubank, is the digital bank's third acquisition in 2020.

Nubank also took over consulting firm Plataformatec in the beginning of the year, and U.S.-based software engineering firm Cognitect two months ago.

Nubank's current shareholders include TCV, Tencent Holdings Ltd 0700.HK, DST Global, Sequoia Capital, Dragoneer, Ribbit Capital, Kaszek and Thrive Capital.

(Reporting by Paula Laier Writing by Ana Mano; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

