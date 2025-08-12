Markets
NU

Nubank Appoints Eric Young To Succeed Vitor Oliver As Chief Technology Officer

August 12, 2025 — 09:06 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Brazilian neobank Nubank (NU), one of the largest digital financial services platforms in the world, announced Tuesday that Eric Young has been appointed Chief Technology Officer (CTO). He succeeds Vitor Olivier, who departs after more than ten years of service to pursue a new entrepreneurial endeavor.

Olivier, one of the company's earliest employees, will be stepping down in September after holding a number of executive positions.

Both executives are coordinating a robust transition plan to ensure continued acceleration of Nubank's technology platform and business goals.

Young brings more than two decades of leadership across some of the world's most innovative technology companies. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President of Engineering at Snap Inc.

Prior to that, he served as Vice President of Engineering at Google for seven years, overseeing foundational elements of their technical infrastructure, which ultimately powered their Search, Ads, YouTube and Google Cloud products.

Young also spent 15 years at Amazon scaling enterprise systems and processes as part of senior roles he held across supply chain, fulfillment, personalization and pricing.

Young will report directly to David Velez, founder and CEO of Nubank. He will work closely with Olivier in the coming weeks to secure a seamless transition.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

NU

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.