Nubank Appoints Eric Young To Succeed Vitor Oliver As Chief Technology Officer

(RTTNews) - Brazilian neobank Nubank (NU), one of the largest digital financial services platforms in the world, announced Tuesday that Eric Young has been appointed Chief Technology Officer (CTO). He succeeds Vitor Olivier, who departs after more than ten years of service to pursue a new entrepreneurial endeavor.

Olivier, one of the company's earliest employees, will be stepping down in September after holding a number of executive positions.

Both executives are coordinating a robust transition plan to ensure continued acceleration of Nubank's technology platform and business goals.

Young brings more than two decades of leadership across some of the world's most innovative technology companies. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President of Engineering at Snap Inc.

Prior to that, he served as Vice President of Engineering at Google for seven years, overseeing foundational elements of their technical infrastructure, which ultimately powered their Search, Ads, YouTube and Google Cloud products.

Young also spent 15 years at Amazon scaling enterprise systems and processes as part of senior roles he held across supply chain, fulfillment, personalization and pricing.

Young will report directly to David Velez, founder and CEO of Nubank. He will work closely with Olivier in the coming weeks to secure a seamless transition.

