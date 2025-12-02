Nuance Investments Opens Aspen Insurance Position with $44 Million Buy

Key Points

Nuance Investments bought almost 1.2 million shares in Aspen Insurance worth almost $44 million.

This is a new position, deepening Nuance Investments' insurance exposure.

Aspen Insurance now makes up 4.48% of AUM, placing it outside the fund’s top five holdings.

Nuance Investments opened a position in Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:AHL) in Q3 2025. The Kansas City investment firm acquired around 1.2 million shares, worth almost $44 million per its Nov. 6, 2025, SEC filing.

What happened

Nuance Investments' latest SEC filing shows the firm initiated a new equity position in Aspen Insurance. The fund acquired 1,198,155 shares, valued at $43.98 million as of Sept. 30, 2025.

What else to know

Nuance Investments reported 46 total holdings and $982.15 million in U.S. equity assets. Aspen Insurance is now one of the fund's top ten holdings, representing 4.48% of its reportable assets under management (AUM).

Nuance Investments' top holdings as of Sept. 30, 2025:

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) : $85.67 million (8.72% of AUM)

: $85.67 million (8.72% of AUM) California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) : $80.97 million (8.24% of AUM)

: $80.97 million (8.24% of AUM) Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) : $65.26 million (6.65% of AUM)

: $65.26 million (6.65% of AUM) Informatica (NYSE: INFA): $61.19 million (6.23% of AUM)

(NYSE: INFA): $61.19 million (6.23% of AUM) Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) : $51.53 million (5.25% of AUM)

Company Overview

Metric Value Price $36.97 Market Capitalization $3.40 billion Revenue (TTM) $3.21 billion Net Income (TTM) $401.20 million

Data correct as of Nov. 27, 2025.

Company Snapshot

Aspen Insurance provides reinsurance and insurance products, including property catastrophe, specialty, casualty, and financial lines.

It operates as a diversified underwriter. It generates income by assuming and managing risk for clients across global markets and leveraging broker and intermediary channels. The company has a broad product portfolio and handles specialty and complex risk underwriting.

Aspen Insurance is based in Bermuda and has a significant international presence with clients in Australia, Asia, Europe, and North America. It has a workforce of over 1,100 employees.

Foolish take

Value stocks dominate Nuance Investments' portfolio. There's a focus on transport, utilities, healthcare, and insurance, with no Mag 7 companies to be seen. Nuance Investments made several changes to its portfolio in Q3, though they don't appear to reflect a shift in its broader strategy.

Its biggest sale was of almost 1 million shares in Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) worth an estimated $87.94 million. The cosmetics company had been one of its top five holdings, making up almost 7% of its portfolio. By the end of September, it accounted for just 1% of the funds' AUM.

In the insurance sector, its purchase of almost $44 million of Aspen Insurance stock was its biggest move. Aspen is being bought by The Sompo Group (8630.T) in a deal that's expected to close in the first half of next year. Nuance Investments trimmed its holdings of Globe Life (NYSE:GL) by over 310,000 shares, valued at around $33 million. It slightly increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA).



It also significantly reduced its positions in three healthcare stocks. At the end of Q2, Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX), Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN), and Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) accounted for almost 17% of its holdings. In its latest filing, that figure had dropped to just 7%. Nuance also opened a position in Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE), the company behind many domestic health brands like Tylenol and Listerine.



Glossary

AUM (Assets Under Management): The total market value of investments managed by a fund or investment firm.

Equity position: Ownership stake in a company, typically represented by shares of its stock.

Reportable assets: Investments that a fund must disclose in regulatory filings, usually above a certain threshold.

Reinsurance: Insurance purchased by insurance companies to limit their own risk exposure from large claims.

Underwriter: An entity that evaluates and assumes risk, often in insurance or securities issuance.

Specialty lines: Insurance products covering unique or complex risks not addressed by standard policies.

Casualty insurance: Insurance covering liability for losses caused by injury to others or damage to property.

Financial lines: Insurance products covering financial risks, such as directors and officers liability or professional indemnity.

Broker distribution: The use of intermediaries or brokers to sell insurance products to clients.

Stake: The ownership interest or share held in a company by an investor or fund.

Quarter's trades: All buying and selling activity conducted by a fund during a specific fiscal quarter.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



