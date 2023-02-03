Nuance Investments Cuts Stake in SJW (SJW)

Fintel reports that Nuance Investments has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.50MM shares of SJW Corp. (SJW). This represents 4.94% of the company.

In their previous filing dated April 13, 2021 they reported 3.24MM shares and 10.93% of the company, a decrease in shares of 53.75% and a decrease in total ownership of 5.99% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.65% Upside

As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for SJW is $84.66. The forecasts range from a low of $76.76 to a high of $97.65. The average price target represents an increase of 4.65% from its latest reported closing price of $80.90.

The projected annual revenue for SJW is $637MM, an increase of 8.06%. The projected annual EPS is $2.56, an increase of 32.20%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 425 funds or institutions reporting positions in SJW. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 1.92%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:SJW is 0.1985%, an increase of 6.9601%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.90% to 26,635K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,643,445 shares representing 5.42% ownership of the company.

NMVLX - Nuance Mid Cap Value Fund Institutional Class holds 1,615,120 shares representing 5.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,663,431 shares, representing a decrease of 2.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SJW by 8.86% over the last quarter.

Covington Capital Management holds 1,590,799 shares representing 5.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Amundi holds 1,211,960 shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,016,175 shares, representing an increase of 16.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SJW by 18.17% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 834,922 shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 821,011 shares, representing an increase of 1.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SJW by 2.17% over the last quarter.

SJW Declares $0.38 Dividend

SJW said on January 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share ($1.52 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 3, 2023 will receive the payment on March 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.36 per share.

At the current share price of $80.90 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.88%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.99%, the lowest has been 1.61%, and the highest has been 2.59%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.18 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.62 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.75. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.12%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

SJW Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SJW Group is the second-largest investor-owned pure-play water and wastewater utility, based on estimated rate base, in the United States, providing lifesaving and high-quality water service to nearly 1.5 million people. SJW Group's locally led and operated water utilities - San Jose Water Company in California, The Connecticut Water Company in Connecticut, The Maine Water Company in Maine, and SJWTX, Inc. (dba Canyon Lake Water Service Company) in Texas - possess the financial strength, operational expertise, and technological innovation to safeguard the environment, deliver outstanding service to customers, and provide opportunities to employees. SJW Group remains focused on investing in its operations, remaining actively engaged in its local communities, and delivering continued sustainable value to its shareholders.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.