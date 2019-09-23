Nuance Communications (NUAN) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Nuance Communications Inc (Symbol: NUAN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $16.36, changing hands as low as $16.34 per share. Nuance Communications Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NUAN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NUAN's low point in its 52 week range is $12.665 per share, with $18.16 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.37.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.