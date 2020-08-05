Markets
Nuance Communications, Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.10 per share

(RTTNews) - Nuance Communications, Inc. (NUAN) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $16.66 million, or $0.06 per share. This compares with $9.26 million, or $0.03 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Nuance Communications, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $50.98 million or $0.10 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 10.3% to $338.40 million from $377.44 million last year.

Nuance Communications, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $50.98 Mln. vs. $57.17 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.10 vs. $0.20 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $338.40 Mln vs. $377.44 Mln last year.

