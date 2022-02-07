Nuance Communications, Inc. Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Nuance Communications, Inc. (NUAN):

Earnings: -$57.56 million in Q1 vs. $14.90 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.18 in Q1 vs. $0.05 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Nuance Communications, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $26.44 million or $0.08 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.00 per share Revenue: $321.44 million in Q1 vs. $345.75 million in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.