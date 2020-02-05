Nuance Communications, Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.27 per share

(RTTNews) - Nuance Communications, Inc. (NUAN) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year.

The company's profit totaled $48.68 million, or $0.17 per share. This compares with $19.09 million, or $0.07 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Nuance Communications, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $78.56 million or $0.27 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.4% to $418.32 million from $420.03 million last year.

Nuance Communications, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $78.56 Mln. vs. $78.51 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.27 vs. $0.27 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $418.32 Mln vs. $420.03 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.