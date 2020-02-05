Markets
NUAN

Nuance Communications, Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.27 per share

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Nuance Communications, Inc. (NUAN) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year.

The company's profit totaled $48.68 million, or $0.17 per share. This compares with $19.09 million, or $0.07 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Nuance Communications, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $78.56 million or $0.27 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.4% to $418.32 million from $420.03 million last year.

Nuance Communications, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $78.56 Mln. vs. $78.51 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.27 vs. $0.27 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $418.32 Mln vs. $420.03 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NUAN

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular