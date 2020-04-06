NUAN Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Nuance Communications Inc (Symbol: NUAN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $16.70, changing hands as high as $17.11 per share. Nuance Communications Inc shares are currently trading up about 8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NUAN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NUAN's low point in its 52 week range is $13.0207 per share, with $23.58 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.06.

