NU vs. TT: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors with an interest in Technology Services stocks have likely encountered both Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) and Trane Technologies (TT). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

Nu Holdings Ltd. and Trane Technologies are both sporting a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) right now. This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that these stocks have improving earnings outlooks. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

NU currently has a forward P/E ratio of 35.98, while TT has a forward P/E of 36.35. We also note that NU has a PEG ratio of 0.67. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. TT currently has a PEG ratio of 2.73.

Another notable valuation metric for NU is its P/B ratio of 10.15. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, TT has a P/B of 12.82.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to NU's Value grade of B and TT's Value grade of D.

Both NU and TT are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that NU is the superior value option right now.

