Nu vs. OneMain: Should You Pick the Digital Disruptor or the Domestic Dividend Payer in 2026?

Key Points

Nu continues its rapid expansion across Latin America, reaching 135 million customers by early 2026.

OneMain maintains a steady presence in the U.S. nonprime lending market through its hybrid digital and branch network.

Which financial services provider offers the best balance of growth and stability for your portfolio today?

10 stocks we like better than Nu Holdings ›

Are you looking for high-growth digital disruption or a steady, high-yielding lender? Comparing Nu (NYSE:NU) and OneMain (NYSE:OMF) reveals two very different paths for investors in the current market.

Nu operates as a pure-play digital challenger bank focused on the underbanked populations of Latin America. OneMain serves U.S. consumers who may have limited access to traditional credit, using over 1,300 physical branches to supplement its online platform. Both companies provide essential credit services but operate in vastly different regulatory and geographic environments.

The case for Nu

Nu provides a full suite of digital banking products, including credit cards, personal loans, and savings accounts. It focuses on reducing complexity and costs for its 135 million customers in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. The company does not disclose major customer concentrations in its filings, suggesting a highly diversified retail user base.

In FY 2025, revenue nearly $16.2 billion, representing growth of approximately 45% compared to the previous year. This rapid expansion helped the company generate net income of close to $2.9 billion. The net margin for the period was roughly 18.1%, which improved from previous years as the company scaled its operations.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio was approximately 0.5x. This ratio measures total debt against shareholder equity, with lower numbers generally indicating less reliance on borrowed funds. Nu generated nearly $3.5 billion in free cash flow during fiscal year 2025, providing ample liquidity for further expansion in the fintech sector.

The case for OneMain

OneMain offers personal loans, auto financing, and credit cards to nearly 3.8 million customers across 48 U.S. states. The company utilizes a network of franchise and independent auto dealerships for its auto finance operations. It also partners with third-party banks to originate BrightWay credit cards, which the company then purchases to manage the receivable balances.

During FY 2025, the company reported revenue of close to $6.2 billion, which was an increase of roughly 9.1% over the prior year. Net income for the period was approximately $783.0 million, resulting in a net margin of nearly 12.5%. While growth is slower than its digital peers, the company maintains consistent profitability through its specialized focus on the nonprime segment.

Based on the December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio stood at approximately 6.7x. This indicates that total liabilities exceed shareholder equity, a common trait for lending institutions that rely on debt markets for funding. The company produced close to $3.1 billion in free cash flow in fiscal year 2025, which is calculated as operating cash flow minus capital expenditures.

Risk profile comparison

Nu faces risks from operating in emerging markets, particularly its heavy concentration in Brazil. Changes in local regulations or sudden shifts in the macroeconomic environment in Latin America could impact user growth and credit quality. The company also competes against established regional players like Itaú Unibanco and Banco Bradesco.

OneMain is subject to intense regulatory scrutiny from the CFPB and various state authorities. As of early 2026, the company is defending a lawsuit from the New York Attorney General and several other states regarding its loan practices. Furthermore, its reliance on nonprime borrowers makes it sensitive to economic downturns, and its high indebtedness could become a burden if capital market access is restricted.

Valuation comparison

OneMain offers a lower entry point based on future earnings estimates, while Nu trades at a premium that reflects its significantly higher growth rate and digital scale.

Metric Nu OneMain Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 15.9x 8.3x 17.3x P/S ratio 4.1x 1.1x N/A

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

Despite its higher valuations, I like Nu in this matchup of financial stocks. Its focus on digital banking and emerging markets makes it a disruptor in a historically stodgy industry and gives it strong growth potential. Investors will want to watch its headwinds and risk factors in international markets.

OneMain’s focus on nonprime borrowers makes it risky in uncertain market conditions, and its large physical footprint could be a drag on its business. But its dividend yield is an impressive 7%, and its payout ratio is a healthy 62.3% of earnings, which indicates the company can safely continue its quarterly payouts. This could make it appealing for income investors.

Nu and OneMain offer two very different approaches to investing in the financial space outside of the major industry players. Both face particular macroeconomic as well as business-specific challenges, but each could play a role in a diversified portfolio.

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Sarah Sidlow has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nu Holdings. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.