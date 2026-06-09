NU Stock is Down 30.5% in the Past 6 Months: Should You Buy the Dip?

Shares of Nu Holdings NU have fallen sharply in recent months, erasing much of the momentum generated during the last year. The stock is down 22% in the past three months and 30.5% in the past six months.

The decline has raised concerns about whether the company’s rapid expansion story is slowing or whether the recent weakness simply reflects broader fears surrounding Brazil’s economic environment.

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Despite the pullback, NU continues to stand out as one of the fastest-growing digital banking platforms globally. The company still combines strong customer acquisition, expanding profitability, and impressive revenue growth with a valuation that remains relatively attractive compared to many high-growth fintech peers.

Let’s analyze the positives and negatives and derive the next move for investors.

NU’s Growth Outlook and Valuation Combination Remain Attractive

One of the strongest positives surrounding NU is the company’s rare balance between rapid growth and reasonable valuation. Thanks to the recent correction, the stock is trading at roughly 12X forward earnings compared to the industry’s 10.5X, which still appears relatively inexpensive considering analysts expect revenue growth of 39% and EPS growth of 35.5% this year.

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Those growth rates are unusually high for a fintech company that has already achieved substantial scale across Latin America. The stock previously rallied nearly 50% during the second half of 2025 before returning to around the original $12 entry level, creating renewed investor interest. Market sentiment toward NU also remains broadly constructive, with many bullish analysts continuing to view the recent weakness as a temporary valuation reset rather than evidence of a broken long-term business model.

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Strong Returns on Capital Highlight NU’s Operating Efficiency

Another major positive surrounding NU is its strong capital efficiency, which continues to stand out within the global banking and fintech industry. The company is currently generating a 13.4% return on invested capital and a 13.9% return on equity, reflecting management’s ability to deploy capital efficiently while continuing to scale operations rapidly across Latin America. These figures remain stronger than those produced by many traditional banking institutions, particularly in a high-interest-rate environment. The metrics also suggest that NU is successfully balancing growth and operational discipline as it expands its customer base and product ecosystem. Strong returns on capital often indicate a durable business model capable of generating meaningful shareholder value over the long term, especially when paired with sustained revenue and earnings growth.

Brazil’s High Interest Rates Could Hurt Consumer Credit Quality

The biggest near-term concern facing NU involves the risk of worsening consumer credit conditions in Brazil. The country’s central bank aggressively raised benchmark interest rates from 10.5% in June 2024 to 15.0% earlier this year before only slightly reducing them to 14.5%. That 450-basis-point tightening cycle has significantly increased fears surrounding economic slowdown and consumer financial stress. Investors worry that higher borrowing costs, weaker spending conditions, and rising energy-price uncertainty could eventually trigger a broader deterioration in Brazilian loan books. Although reported delinquency metrics have not yet shown severe damage, analysts remain increasingly cautious because loan stress often appears with a delay after major monetary tightening cycles. Since lending profitability remains central to NU, any meaningful increase in defaults or charge-offs could pressure earnings growth and investor sentiment over the next several quarters.

U.S. Expansion Could Pressure Earnings for Years

Another significant risk for NU is the possibility of rising expenses tied to its U.S. expansion strategy. The recent appointment of former Visa North America executive Rob Livingston as CFO strongly suggests the company may pursue a much broader push into the American financial-services market. While Livingston’s experience from Visa and Capital One could strengthen execution, concerns remain about the scale of investment spending that may follow. Nu Holdings already spent years funding losses in Mexico and Colombia before those operations improved financially. However, the U.S. market is substantially larger, more competitive, and more expensive to penetrate. Building a scalable American operation would likely require heavy spending on compliance, infrastructure, customer acquisition, and marketing. NU could face several years of weaker reported profitability as management prioritizes long-term expansion over short-term earnings growth.

Pier View

SoFi Technologies SOFI remains one of the most relevant peers for Nu Holdings because both companies are attempting to disrupt traditional banking through technology-driven financial ecosystems. Like Nu, SOFI continues focusing on customer acquisition, cross-selling, and digital engagement to expand long-term monetization opportunities. Investors often compare Nu and SOFI because both firms emphasize scalable digital banking models with strong growth potential.

Another important comparison is Inter&Co INTR, which operates within Brazil’s digital banking sector and faces similar macroeconomic conditions. Like Nu Holdings, INTR benefits from the long-term transition toward mobile-first financial services in Latin America. Investors frequently evaluate Nu against INTR when analyzing loan growth, profitability trends, and customer expansion across the Brazilian fintech landscape.

Hold NU for Now

Nu Holdings still appears positioned as one of the strongest long-term fintech growth stories in Latin America despite the recent stock weakness. The company continues delivering strong customer growth, resilient lending margins, and expanding monetization opportunities across its ecosystem. At the same time, investors must recognize that rising credit-risk concerns in Brazil and heavier spending tied to international expansion could continue creating volatility over the near term. While the broader long-term business model remains attractive, macroeconomic uncertainty and execution risks may limit upside momentum in the immediate future. Given this balance between strong structural growth drivers and near-term operational pressures, the current setup appears more suitable for a hold approach, with investors closely monitoring future credit trends and profitability execution before becoming more aggressive buyers.

NU currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.