NU Stock Declines 16% in Six Months: Should You Buy, Hold or Sell?

Nu Holdings Ltd. NU has faced pressure recently, with its stock sliding nearly 16% over the past six months, a sharp contrast to the industry’s 23% growth.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

While NU’s decline stands out, peer performance offers a mixed picture. SoFi Technologies SOFI has also faced headwinds, declining 19% during the same period, reflecting broader volatility in the Latin American financial sector. On the other hand, Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. BSBR has delivered gains, surging more than 17%, driven by optimism around its expanding digital financial ecosystem.

This divergence in performance across NU’s competitors, particularly Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. and SoFi, raises important questions about the company’s near-term trajectory. With SoFi demonstrating resilience in the U.S. market and Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. navigating regional challenges, investors may see the current dip in NU stock as a potential entry point. However, further analysis is needed to assess whether this pullback reflects temporary market sentiment or deeper structural concerns.

NU Disrupting Banking Across Latin America

As a trailblazer in the fintech industry, Nu Holdings leverages a digital-first and scalable business model to drive down operational costs while boosting efficiency. This innovative approach has positioned NU as a disruptor in traditional banking, enhancing financial inclusion and accessibility across its markets. NuBank, NU’s flagship platform, has earned recognition as one of Latin America’s most trusted and prominent brands.

In Brazil, a market dominated by traditional banking giants, NU has carved out a distinct identity with its innovative cost structure and customer-centric model. Its customer base continues to grow at an impressive pace, propelled by its digital-first strategy. The company is also making substantial strides in expanding its operations across Latin America, particularly in Mexico and Colombia, where adoption is accelerating. With opportunities to penetrate untapped regions, NU’s footprint is poised to expand further. During the first quarter of 2025, the company added 4.3 million customers, bringing its global customer count to 118.6 million. The increasing trend toward digitization is expected to sustain and enhance this growth trajectory.

NU’s revenue model is highly diversified, encompassing streams such as lending, interchange fees and marketplace services. This diversification not only mitigates risks but also provides stability during economic uncertainties. The company has consistently demonstrated robust revenue growth, driven by higher monetization of its platform and increased user engagement. Key areas like credit cards and personal loans have significantly contributed to its financial success. In the first quarter, NU reported a 19% year-over-year revenue increase.

NU’s Strong Returns on Capital

Return on equity (ROE), a measure of profitability, reflects how effectively a company uses its shareholders' investments to generate earnings. NU’s trailing 12-month ROE is 30.8% compared with the industry’s average of 11.7%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

NU has also shown strong returns on invested capital (ROIC), with a trailing 12-month ROIC of 14.5%, well above the industry average of 3.1%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

NU Looks Pricey

NU stock appears significantly overvalued compared to industry peers, currently trading at 17.77 times forward earnings, more than double the sector's average of 8.58 times. This substantial premium reflects the market’s optimism about NU’s growth potential, driven by its innovative fintech model, expanding customer base and strong revenue trajectory. However, such a lofty valuation also introduces risks, as any shortfall in earnings or slower-than-expected growth could lead to a sharp correction.

NU Stock Faces Downward Estimate Revisions

Over the past 60 days, NU has seen lowered revisions in analyst estimates. Two analysts downgraded their projections for 2025 and one for 2026, suggesting growing concerns about mid-term growth or profitability. There have been no upward revisions for either year during this period, indicating a lack of renewed optimism. These downward revisions imply a cautious outlook, with more analysts losing confidence than gaining it.

Inflation and Currency Risks Loom Over NU in Latin America

Brazil is currently grappling with an inflation rate of around 5%, notably higher than that of the United States, while its currency has steadily weakened against the U.S. dollar since early 2024. Although Brazil isn’t experiencing hyperinflation, the persistent above-average inflation remains a key concern. More broadly, inflationary volatility is a recurring theme in several Latin American markets where NU Holdings operates. Even relatively developed economies like Argentina have faced severe inflation, prompting Nubank to make a swift exit from that market due to economic instability. These macroeconomic headwinds, including potential foreign exchange losses, pose a real risk to Nubank’s profitability and could weigh on investor sentiment moving forward.

Sell Recommendation for NU Stock

Despite NU’s strong growth and profitability metrics, the stock's 16% decline over the past six months, amid industry gains, raises red flags. The company faces macroeconomic headwinds, including rising inflation and currency depreciation in key Latin American markets. Recent downward analyst revisions for 2025 and 2026 suggest growing skepticism about NU’s mid-term performance. Moreover, NU trades at a steep premium compared to peers, making it vulnerable to further corrections if growth slows. With heightened valuation risk, inflation concerns, and waning analyst confidence, now may be a prudent time for investors to sell NU stock and reassess reentry at a more favorable price.

NU currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Banco Santander Brasil SA (BSBR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.