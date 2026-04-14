NU Stock Consolidates Over the Past Six Months: Buy, Hold, or Sell?

Nu Holdings Ltd. NU has delivered impressive operational performance, but its stock has remained largely range-bound over the past six months. While the broader industry has posted solid gains, NU has seen only marginal movement, reflecting a balance between strong fundamentals and valuation concerns.

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Scale and Profitability Set NU Apart

NU has achieved a level of scale that few fintech companies globally can match. By the fourth quarter of 2025, the company had reached 131 million customers, with a dominant presence in Brazil, where it serves a significant portion of the adult population. This massive user base is translating into strong financial outcomes, highlighting the effectiveness of its platform.

Revenue growth has remained robust, with quarterly revenues reaching $4.9 billion and rising at a strong pace year over year. At the same time, gross profit expansion and rising net income demonstrate that NU is not just growing rapidly but doing so profitably. Unlike many fintech peers that continue to prioritize growth at the expense of profitability, NU has successfully balanced both, creating a rare combination in the digital banking space.

This interplay between customer growth, credit expansion and disciplined execution positions the company well ahead of many competitors. Brazil remains the anchor market, while Mexico and Colombia are contributing meaningfully to overall momentum, reinforcing NU’s regional leadership.

Product Expansion Driving NU’s Multi-Segment Growth

A key pillar of NU’s growth strategy lies in its continuous product innovation across markets and customer segments. The company is evolving into a multi-product and multi-country platform, offering services across payments, credit, and premium banking experiences.

Recent advancements highlight this strategy in action. Enhancements to Brazil’s instant payment system, Pix, now incorporate AI-driven features, while instant payment capabilities have been introduced in Colombia. On the credit side, new payroll loan offerings in Brazil, subscription-based credit cards in Colombia, and customer re-engagement programs are expanding access and improving user retention.

NU is also focusing on long-term customer relationships by introducing products tailored to younger users, including credit solutions designed for early financial engagement. These initiatives are helping the company deepen its ecosystem, increase customer activity, and capture additional market share across its key regions.

NU’s Geographic Strength and Market Penetration

Brazil continues to serve as NU’s strongest market, with customer growth and high engagement levels supporting consistent performance. The company is leveraging this leadership position to expand into additional segments, including small businesses and higher-income customers, through premium offerings.

At the same time, NU is making steady progress in Mexico and Colombia, where customer acquisition and product adoption are accelerating. Expansion efforts, including credit card rollouts and improved approval rates, are strengthening its presence in these markets and contributing to overall growth diversification.

Earnings Growth and Capital Efficiency Remain Strong

Looking ahead, NU is expected to maintain strong earnings and revenue growth, supported by its expanding customer base and increasing product penetration. Forecasts indicate continued double-digit growth in both revenue and earnings over the next two years, reflecting confidence in the company’s operating model.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NU’s 2026 earnings is pegged at 84 cents, indicating 35.5% growth from the year-ago level. Earnings for 2027 are expected to increase 35.2% from the prior-year actuals. The company’s sales are expected to rise 34.3% and 23.9% year over year, respectively, in fiscal 2026 and 2027.

Profitability metrics further reinforce this strength. NU’s trailing 12-month return on equity of 30.7% significantly exceeds the industry average of 11.9%, highlighting its ability to generate strong returns from shareholder capital. Similarly, its trailing 12-month return on invested capital of 13.7%, well above the industry average of 4.6%, underscores efficient use of resources, positioning the company as a high-quality operator within the fintech space.

Valuation Premium Limits Upside

Despite its strong fundamentals, valuation remains a key concern. NU currently trades at 16.1 times forward earnings, a premium compared to the industry’s average of 10.8 times, reflecting high investor expectations around its growth trajectory. While this premium is supported by the company’s performance and market position, it also introduces risk.

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Any slowdown in growth, margin pressure, or macroeconomic headwinds could lead to a reassessment of this valuation, potentially resulting in stock volatility. The current pricing suggests that much of the near-term optimism is already factored in, limiting the scope for immediate upside.

NU’s Global Fintech Peers

Block XYZ remains an important comparison because its ecosystem shows what Nu Holdings could become at scale. Block, through Cash App and Square, maintains a multi-product financial platform that grows wallet share as users adopt more services. The pattern mirrors how Block expanded beyond payments into credit and deposits, reinforcing the link between user engagement and durable revenue.

SoFi Technologies SOFI provides another relevant benchmark as a digital-first institution that strengthened its results by broadening its financial suite. SoFi demonstrated that cross-selling loans, deposits, and investment tools can turn a fast-growing user base into a stable revenue engine. SoFi shows how diversified, low-friction product expansion can convert scale into consistent, defensible revenue momentum.

NU is Currently a Hold

The combination of strong operational execution and elevated valuation creates a balanced investment case for NU. On one hand, the company offers a compelling long-term growth story driven by scale, innovation, and profitability. On the other hand, current valuation levels and market expectations temper the near-term outlook. Existing investors may benefit from staying invested to capture ongoing growth, while new investors might consider waiting for more attractive entry points or clearer valuation support.

NU currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.