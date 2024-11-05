Nu Skin's Q3 Earnings Coming Up: Here's What You Should Know

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. NUS is likely to register a decline in top and bottom lines when it reports third-quarter 2024 earnings on Nov. 7. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $444.1 million, suggesting a decrease of nearly 11% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for earnings has remained unchanged in the past 30 days at 20 cents per share, indicating a decline of 64.3% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. NUS has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 27.9%, on average.



Things to Consider Ahead of NUS’ Upcoming Results

Nu Skin has been battling macroeconomic obstacles, which lingered in the second quarter of 2024. The company’s performance was hurt by macroeconomic headwinds across most regions, which weighed on consumer spending and customer acquisition, especially for premium products. The company also grapples with pressures in the direct selling industry.



These headwinds, along with foreign adverse currency fluctuations, raise concerns about the quarter to be reported. For the third quarter of 2024, the company expects revenues between $430 million and $465 million, which suggests a decline of 14% to 7% from the year-ago quarter’s reported level. The company expects adjusted earnings of 15-25 cents a share in the third quarter.



However, Nu Skin’s Rhyz business has been performing well. A focus on innovation, brand building and cost management has been aiding. Nu Skin has also been gaining from its key strategic pillars, Products, Programs and Platforms.

Earnings Whispers for NUS

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Nu Skin this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.



Nu Skin has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Some Stocks With Favorable Combination

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the correct combination to beat on earnings this time around.



Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. OLLI currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.50% and a Zacks Rank of 3. OLLI's top line is anticipated to increase year over year when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2024 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly revenues is pegged at $519 million, which implies 8.1% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The company is expected to register an increase in the bottom line. The consensus estimate for Ollie's Bargain’s third-quarter earnings is pegged at 57 cents per share, indicating 11.8% growth from the year-ago quarter. OLLI has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.9%, on average.



Sweetgreen, Inc. SG currently has an Earnings ESP of +4.76% and a Zacks Rank of 3. SG is likely to register growth in its top and bottom lines when it reports third-quarter 2024 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Sweetgreen’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $173.7 million, which indicates an increase of 13.2% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The consensus estimate for SG’s bottom line is expected to increase 27.3% from the year-ago quarter’s number. Sweetgreen delivered a negative average earnings surprise of almost 12% in the trailing four quarters.



Jack in the Box Inc. JACK presently has an Earnings ESP of +1.28% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is likely to register a top-line decline when it reports fiscal fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for JACK’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $357.9 million, which indicates a dip of 3.9% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The consensus estimate for Jack in the Box’s quarterly earnings has declined by 2 cents over the past 30 days to $1.12 per share. The figure indicates growth of 2.8% from the year-ago quarter’s number. JACK delivered an average earnings surprise of 1.7% in the trailing four quarters.

