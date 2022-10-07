Nu Skin's (NUS) Focus on Nu Vision 2025 & Product Launches Aids

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. NUS is benefiting from its focus on growth efforts like the Nu Vision 2025. The global integrated beauty and wellness company is also benefiting from technology advancements and well-strategized product launches.

Let’s delve deeper.

Factors Working in Nu Skin’s Favor

Nu Skin is optimistic about its Nu Vision 2025 strategy to become the world’s leading integrated beauty and wellness company driven by a dynamic affiliate opportunity platform. The strategy is based on key strategic imperatives like EmpowerMe personalized beauty and wellness strategy with connected beauty devices, affiliate-powered social commerce business model and the expansion of the digital platform.



The company’s EmpowerMe strategy helps in empowering affiliates to attract, connect and nurture consumers. The strategy is designed to improve product consumption, attract new customers as well as affiliates and grow recurring revenues while increasing lifetime value. Nu Skin continues to generate momentum in its affiliate-powered social commerce strategy led by the United States with encouraging signs across Taiwan and parts of Southeast Asia. Management is advancing its digital-first ecosystem by widening the reach of its recently introduced Vera and Stella apps. Management is on track to invest in its digital ecosystem across China with the introduction of a new myShop storefront in the third quarter of 2022.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

With the help of advanced technology and well-strategized product programs, Nu Skin tries to capture greater market share and maintain growth momentum. The company’s long-term strategies stand on three key pillars — Products, Programs and Platforms. Management on its second-quarterearnings callhighlighted that it saw some momentum across Southeast Asia and Taiwan, thanks to new ageLOC Meta and Beauty Focus Collagen+ product launches.

The company has been successfully launching innovative beauty devices, which have become an important part of its growth. It is optimistic about the introduction of its first connected beauty device, the LumiSpa iO, in the third quarter of 2022. Apart from product launches, Nu Skin’s well-knit product strategies and customer retention programs have been driving growth in several market locations. The company has also been executing cost-control measures to boost its profit scope.

Hurdles on the Way

Nu Skin believes that tough macroeconomic factors will continue to impact business operations in the short term. In this regard, continued economic uncertainty, prolonged COVID-associated factors, unfavorable currency rates and geopolitical conflicts are threats. For the third quarter of 2022, Nu Skin expects revenues between $550 million and $590 million. The current revenue projection suggests an 8-13% decline from the year-ago quarter’s level. The company guided third-quarter adjusted earnings in the range of 70-85 cents a share, down from 97 cents reported in the year-ago period.



Nu Skin’s strong international presence exposes it to the risk of volatile currency movements. In second-quarter 2022, revenues included a negative impact of 5% from foreign currency fluctuations. For the third quarter, Nu Skin expects an unfavorable foreign currency impact of 6% on revenues.



That said, we believe that the aforementioned upsides are likely to help this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company stay afloat amid such hurdles.



Shares of Nu Skin have dropped 10.8% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 36.3%.

Other Stocks to Consider

Some top-ranked stocks are Lancaster Colony LANC, Hershey HSY and The J. M. Smucker SJM.



Lancaster Colony, which manufactures and markets food products for the retail and foodservice markets, currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy). LANC delivered an earnings surprise of 170% in the last reported quarter. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Lancaster Colony’s current financial year sales and EPS suggests growth of 9.6% and 38.3%, respectively, from the corresponding year-ago reported figures.



Hershey, the largest chocolate manufacturer in North America as well as a global leader in chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery, presently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). HSY pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.7%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Hershey’s sales and EPS for the current financial year suggests respective growth of 13.9% and 14.4% from the year-ago reported figures.



J. M. Smucker, which manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products, carries a Zacks Rank #2. J. M. Smucker delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 20.8%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SJM’s current financial year sales suggests growth of 4.4% from the year-ago period’s reported figure.



