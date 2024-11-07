Nu Skin reports Q3 adjusted EPS 19c, consensus 19c

Reports Q3 revenue $430.1M, consensus $440.95M. “During the third quarter, we achieved results within our previous guidance range with challenges in the core business partially offset by continued strong growth in our Rhyz segment,” said Ryan Napierski, Nu Skin (NUS) president and CEO. “While we continue to face macroeconomic pressures and challenges within the direct selling industry, our immediate focus is to strengthen the Nu Skin core with a revised business model intended to improve channel activation and customer growth beginning with North America and South Korea this quarter. In addition, we are introducing a streamlined operating framework to improve profitability with an adjusted pricing model to improve customer penetration in developing markets starting with Latin America and certain markets in Southeast Asia, and an accelerated product portfolio optimization plan to improve overall gross margin globally. We also continue to empower growth in our Rhyz businesses with impressive results coming from Mavely and our manufacturing companies.”

