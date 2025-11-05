Nu Skin to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards for NUS Stock?

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS) is likely to register a decline in the top line when it reports third-quarter 2025 earnings on Nov. 6. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $374.2 million, indicating a decrease of 13% from the prior-year reported figure.

The consensus mark for earnings has remained unchanged in the past 30 days at 30 cents per share, which suggests an increase of 76.5% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. Quote

Things to Know Ahead of NUS’ Upcoming Results

Nu Skin is likely to face continued revenue pressure when it reports third-quarter 2025 results, reflecting persistent macroeconomic and operational headwinds. The company has been grappling with weakness in key mature markets, particularly North America, China and parts of Southeast Asia, where muted consumer sentiment, and broader geopolitical and economic uncertainties have constrained demand. Ongoing softness in affiliate and customer counts has also limited sales momentum.

Despite these pressures, Nu Skin’s earnings are expected to have benefited from improved operational efficiency and disciplined cost management under Project Accelerate. The company continues to drive structural savings through portfolio optimization, selling-expense realignment, and a transition to shared service and digital infrastructure models that reduce overhead.

These measures have supported consistent margin improvement, enabling the company to sustain profitability even amid declining sales volumes. Favorable mix shifts within the core Nu Skin business and prudent expense control are likely to have remained key earnings tailwinds in the third quarter.

While NUS’ third-quarter results are likely to reflect ongoing revenue pressure related to macro softness and business transition effects, the company’s improved cost structure, operational optimization and innovation-led initiatives are expected to have supported earnings growth and laid the foundation for a gradual recovery.

Earnings Whispers for NUS Stock

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Nu Skin this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.

Nu Skin has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

