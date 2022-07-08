Nu Skin (NUS) Trims Q2 Revenue Guidance, Stock Declines

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. NUS declined 4.1% during the after-market trading session on Jul 7. The stock came under pressure after this beauty and wellness company cautioned that second-quarter 2022 sales would be softer than expected, citing reasons such as extended pandemic-related factors in Mainland China, the ongoing Ukraine war, and other macro-economic headwinds.



This Provo, UT-based company now estimates second-quarter revenues in the bracket of $557 million to $562 million, down from the prior projection of $590 million to $620 million. The current forecast also showcases a sharp decline from revenues of $704.1 million in the year-ago period.



Ryan Napierski, Nu Skin president and CEO said, “Our second quarter revenue was softer than expected due to extended COVID-related factors in Mainland China, distractions in EMEA related to the ongoing conflict in Russia and Ukraine, and the general global economic downturn that is particularly challenging for developing regions like Latin America.”



Clearly, Nu Skin Enterprises has been bearing the brunt of global uncertainties. A sneak peek into the first-quarter results unveils that revenues fell 11% year over year. Sales leaders were down 22% to 52,462, while the customer base dropped 13% to 1,321,451.



Despite headwinds, Nu Skin Enterprises remains encouraged by growth in the Southeast Asia region and the ongoing momentum in the United States. The company believes that its personalized beauty and wellness strategy, EmpowerMe, should support sequential improvements in the back half of the year.



Nu Skin Enterprises also remains committed to expanding its social commerce business model and enhancing the digital platform to better connect with customers. The company is optimistic about its Nu Vision 2025 strategy to become the world’s leading integrated beauty and wellness company.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have dropped 18.2% in the past six months compared with the industry’s decline of 26%.

