Nu Skin (NUS) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. NUS is likely to post an increase in the top and the bottom line when it reports third-quarter 2020 results, results on Nov 4. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings has moved up 13.8% to 99 cents per share in the past 30 days. The estimate suggests an improvement of 25.3% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. This cosmetic, personal care and wellness products provider has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 18.7%, on average. In the last reported quarter, the company reported an earnings surprise of 20.9%.



The consensus mark for third-quarter revenues is pegged at $676.3 million that indicates growth of 14.6% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.

Key Factors to Note

In a recent press release, Nu Skin stated that it estimates third-quarter revenues in the range of $700-$703 million well ahead of its previously-provided guidance of $605-$635 million. Further, earnings in the to-be-reported quarter are expected between 78 cents and 88 cents per share.



Continued investments in digital capabilities as well as a robust product portfolio contributed to sales growth in the quarter under review. These factors led to an impressive growth of Nu Skin’s customer base and sales leaders in the third quarter. Notably, digital transactions contributed nearly 90% to sales during the quarter.



Apart from these, the company is impressed with its improved geographic balance stemming from the ongoing expansion in the West. Also, sequential recovery in China as well as solid performance in its manufacturing segment bodes well.



However, Nu Skin is grappling with incremental freight costs stemming from higher demand along with coronavirus-related costs. Also, adverse impacts of unfavorable foreign currency translations cannot be ignored.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Nu Skin this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Nu Skin carries a Zacks Rank #2 and an Earnings ESP of +3.54%.

