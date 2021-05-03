Nu Skin (NUS) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. NUS is likely to post an increase in the top and the bottom line when it reports first-quarter 2021 results on May 5. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings has remained unchanged at 72 cents per share in the past 30 days. The estimate suggests a significant rise from 36 cents per share reported in the year-ago quarter.This cosmetic, personal care and wellness products provider has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 24.7%, on average. In the last reported quarter, the company reported earnings surprise of 18.6%.



The consensus mark for first-quarter revenues is pegged at $633.3 million that indicates growth of 22.2% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. Quote

Key Factors to Note

Nu Skin is benefiting from efforts to strengthen sales leader and expand the customer base. Moreover, the company is making significant investments in the digital platform to boost online sales amid the coronavirus outbreak. Apart from this, Nu Skin’s focus on innovation is yielding. In its last earnings call, management highlighted that it expects to expand customer reach via the launch of Boost and Nutricentials products in the first half of 2021. We believe that this is likely to have benefitted the company’s performance in the first quarter of 2021.



Incidentally, the company projects revenues of $610-$640 million including favorable currency impacts of nearly 3% in the to-be-reported quarter. The projection suggests an improvement of 18-24% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. First-quarter earnings are anticipated between 65 cents and 75 cents per share, indicating significant growth from the year-ago quarter’s levels.



However, Nu Skin is grappling with incremental freight for a while now. Additionally, a geographic mix shift owing to strong growth in the West region is putting pressure on the company’ gross margin. We believe that persistence of these trends is likely to have impacted performance in the quarter under review.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Nu Skin this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Nu Skin carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) and an Earnings ESP of +5.56%.

Some Stocks With Favorable Combinations

Here are some companies that you may want to consider as our model shows that these also have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat.



Tyson Foods, Inc. TSN currently has an Earnings ESP of +16.03% and a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Medifast MED currently has an Earnings ESP of +6.25% and carries a Zacks Rank #3.



Sysco Corporation SYY currently has an Earnings ESP of +5.00% and carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.



Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.



See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN): Free Stock Analysis Report



Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS): Free Stock Analysis Report



Sysco Corporation (SYY): Free Stock Analysis Report



MEDIFAST INC (MED): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.