Nu Skin (NUS) Set to Report Q2 Earnings: What to Expect?

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. NUS is likely to register a decline in the top and bottom lines when it reports second-quarter 2024 earnings on Aug 8. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $430 million, suggesting a fall of 14% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings has been unchanged in the past 30 days at 18 cents per share. The projection indicates a decline of 66.7% from the figure reported in the year-ago period quarter. The beauty and wellness product company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 24.3%, on average. NUS delivered an earnings surprise of 80% in the last reported quarter.

Key Points to Consider

Nu Skin has been contending with ongoing macroeconomic challenges, as inflation has been affecting consumer spending and customer acquisition efforts worldwide. The company has observed lackluster sales performances in key regions, led by consumers opting for more affordable alternatives. Moreover, adverse currency fluctuations have continued to negatively impact NUS's performance.



In the last reported quarter’searnings call Nu Skin forecast revenues of $420-$455 million for the second quarter of 2024, indicating a year-over-year decline of 16-9%. It expects adverse foreign currency impacts of 3-4% on revenues. Management projects adjusted earnings of 10-20 cents a share in the second quarter. On a reported basis, NUS anticipates earnings of 1-10 cents for the second quarter.



However, Nu Skin's strategic market expansion, particularly its entry into the India market with a digital-first approach, is an upside. Additionally, effective cost management and operational efficiency, including expense-reduction initiatives and SKU optimization, are likely to have supported the company’s performance in the quarter to be reported.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Nu Skin this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Nu Skin carries a Zacks Rank #3 and has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.

Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are three companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination to beat on earnings this time around:



Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. OLLI has an Earnings ESP of +2.38% and currently flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1. The company is likely to register top and bottom-line increases when it posts second-quarter fiscal 2024 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ollie's Bargain’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $562.4 million, indicating growth of 9.3% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ollie's Bargain’s quarterly earnings of 78 cents suggests a rise of 16.4% from the year-ago quarter’s reported level. OLLI has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10.4%, on average.



International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. IFF has an Earnings ESP of +8.84% and presently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. The company is likely to register a top-line decline and a bottom-line increase when it reports second-quarter 2024 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for International Flavors’ quarterly revenues is pegged at $2.8 billion, calling for a decline of 3.6% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for International Flavors’ quarterly earnings of $1.01 suggests growth of 17.4% from the year-ago quarter’s reported level. IFF has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 6.5%, on average.



Coty Inc. COTY currently has an Earnings ESP of +22.73% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is expected to register top and bottom-line growth when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for COTY’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.38 billion, suggesting an increase of 1.8% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for COTY’s quarterly earnings has been unchanged at 5 cents in the past 30 days, which calls for a 400% rise from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. Coty has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 22.2%, on average.



