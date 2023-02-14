Nu Skin (NUS) Readies for Q4 Earnings: Everything to Note

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. ( NUS ) is likely to register a top-and-bottom-line decrease from the respective year-ago fiscal quarter’s reading when it reports fourth-quarter 2022 earnings on Feb 15. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $543.8 million, suggesting a decline of 19.3% from the prior-year fiscal quarter’s reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings has remained unchanged in the past 30 days at 53 cents per share. This indicates a drop of 52.3% from the figure reported in the prior-year fiscal quarter.



This beauty and wellness product company has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 5.3%, on average. NUS delivered a negative earnings surprise of 39.7% in the last reported quarter.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise





Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. Quote

Factors to Consider

Nu Skin has been battling macro headwinds, including prolonged pandemic-related disruptions in Mainland China, sluggishness in South Korea due to economic pressures and company price increases, continued inflation and unfavorable currency movements. For the fourth quarter, Nu Skin expects an unfavorable foreign currency impact of 8-10% on revenues. In the full-year 2022, NUS envisions an unfavorable foreign currency impact of 5-7% on revenues.



For the fourth quarter, Nu Skin expects revenues between $500 million and $550 million. This revenue projection suggests an 18-26% decline from the year-ago quarter’s reported level. The company expects adjusted earnings in the band of 40-60 cents a share for the quarter, down from the $1.11 reported in the year-ago period.



For the full-year 2022, management anticipates revenues in the band of $2.20-$2.25 billion, suggesting a 16-18% decline from the year-ago period’s reported figure. Management expects 2022 adjusted earnings in the range of $2.40-$2.60 per share, indicating a decline from adjusted earnings of $4.14 reported last year.



That being said, the company remains focused on Nu Vision 2025, which is based around key strategic imperatives like the EmpowerMe personalized beauty and wellness strategy with connected beauty devices, an affiliate-powered social commerce business model and the expansion of the digital platform. Efforts to empower sales leaders also bode well.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Nu Skin this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is the case here.



Nu Skin has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of +11.32%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Other Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are some other companies worth considering as our model shows that these also have the right combination of elements to beat earnings this season.



The J. M. Smucker Co. SJM has an Earnings ESP of +1.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its third-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings is pegged at $2.14, calling for an 8.2% decline from the year-ago period figure. SJM has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 18.5%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The consensus mark for The J. M. Smucker’s top line is pegged at $2.2 billion, suggesting growth of 7.8% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



Freshpet, Inc. FRPT is likely to register top-and-bottom-line growth when it reports fourth-quarter 2022 results. FRPT has an Earnings ESP of +2.04% and a Zacks Rank #3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Freshpet’s bottom line has remained unchanged at a loss of 8 cents in the past 30 days compared with a loss of 21 cents reported in the year-ago period.



FRPT has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of roughly 88%, on average. The consensus mark for Freshpet’s top line is pegged at $151.1 million, calling for growth of 30.4% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



The Boston Beer Company SAM has an Earnings ESP of +49.17% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. SAM is likely to register top and bottom-line growth when it reports the fourth-quarter 2022 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly revenues is pegged at $402 million, which suggests growth of 15.5% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarterly EPS of 72 cents suggests a significant increase from the loss of 9 cents per share reported in the year-ago quarter. SAM delivered a negative earnings surprise of 52.1%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Is THIS the Ultimate New Clean Energy Source? (4 Ways to Profit)

The world is increasingly focused on eliminating fossil fuels and ramping up use of renewable, clean energy sources. Hydrogen fuel cells, powered by the most abundant substance in the universe, could provide an unlimited amount of ultra-clean energy for multiple industries.

Our urgent special report reveals 4 hydrogen stocks primed for big gains - plus our other top clean energy stocks.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Freshpet, Inc. (FRPT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (SAM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.