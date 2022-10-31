Nu Skin (NUS) Queued for Q3 Earnings: Things to Consider

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. NUS is likely to register a decline in the top and the bottom line when it reports third-quarter 2022 earnings on Nov 2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $569.5 million, suggesting a decline of 11.2% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings moved down by a penny in the past 30 days to 78 cents per share, projecting a decline of 19.6% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 2.5%. The developer and distributor of personal care and wellness products has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.8%, on average.

Things To Note

Nu Skin is battling tough macroeconomic factors, which have been affecting business operations. In this regard, continued economic uncertainty, prolonged COVID-associated factors and geopolitical conflicts threaten its performance. The continuation of such trends remains a threat to the company’s third-quarter performance. Due to its exposure to international markets, Nu Skin remains vulnerable to currency fluctuations.



For the third quarter of 2022, Nu Skin expects revenues between $550 million and $590 million. The revenue projection suggests an 8-13% decline from the year-ago quarter’s level. The company anticipates third-quarter adjusted earnings in the range of 70-85 cents a share, down from 97 cents reported in the year-ago quarter.

Nu Skin is focused on transforming its business with Nu Vision 2025, based on strategic imperatives like EmpowerMe’s personalized beauty and social commerce business. The company’s focus on building a robust digital ecosystem to enhance customer attraction and brand awareness bodes well.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Nu Skin this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Nu Skin carries a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of +3.00%.

Other Stocks With a Favorable Combination

Here are some other companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat earnings this season.



The Hershey Company HSY currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.02% and a Zacks Rank #3. HSY is likely to register a top-line improvement when it reports third-quarter 2022 numbers. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Hershey’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $2.6 billion, which indicates an improvement of almost 11% from the figure reported in the prior-year fiscal quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarterly EPS of $2.07 suggests a 1.4% decline from the figure reported in the year-ago fiscal quarter. HSY has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.7%, on average.



Kellogg Company K currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.35% and a Zacks Rank of 3. K is expected to register top-line growth when it reports third-quarter 2022 numbers.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Kellogg's quarterly revenues is pegged at $3.8 billion, which suggests growth of nearly 4% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarterly EPS of 96 cents suggests an 11.9% decline from the figure reported in the year-ago fiscal quarter. K has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 13.3%, on average.



Clorox CLX currently has an Earnings ESP of +6.10% and a Zacks Rank #3. CLX is anticipated to register top and bottom-line declines when it reports third-quarter 2022 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Clorox’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.69 billion, indicating a decline of 6.7% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Clorox’s bottom line is pegged at 73 cents per share, suggesting a decline of 39.7% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. CLX has delivered an earnings beat of 9.3%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



