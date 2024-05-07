Nu Skin (NUS) Q1 Earnings Coming Up: Factors to Consider

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. NUS is likely to register a decline in the top and the bottom line when it reports first-quarter 2024 earnings on May 8. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $430.6 million, suggesting a fall of 10.6% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings has remained unchanged in the past 30 days at 5 cents per share. The projection indicates a decline of 86.5% from the figure reported in the year-ago period quarter. The beauty and wellness product company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.3%, on average. NUS delivered an earnings surprise of 27.6% in the last reported quarter.

Things To Note

Nu Skin is grappling with persistent macroeconomic hurdles, with inflation exerting pressure on consumer spending and customer acquisition globally. The company has been witnessing drab sales performance across key regions, thanks to consumers' inclination toward cheaper alternatives. Additionally, unfavorable currency fluctuations continue to dent NUS’ performance.



In the first quarter of 2024, Nu Skin forecasts revenues ranging from $400-$435 million, indicating a decline of 17% to 10% year over year. It expects an adverse foreign currency impact of approximately 3-2% on revenues. Management projects the bottom line within a range of a loss of 7 cents to earnings of 3 cents for the upcoming quarter.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. Quote

That being said, the company’s focus on Nu Vision 2025 strategy bodes well. The strategy is based on key strategic imperatives like EmpowerMe's personalized beauty and wellness strategy with connected beauty devices, affiliate-powered social commerce business model and the expansion of the digital platform. These factors are likely to have contributed to the company’s performance in the quarter to be reported.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Nu Skin this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Nu Skin carries a Zacks Rank #3 and has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.

Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are three companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the correct combination to beat on earnings this time:



Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. OLLI currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.77% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is likely to register top- and bottom-line increases when it posts first-quarter fiscal 2024 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ollie's Bargain’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $503.8 million, indicating growth of 9.7% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ollie's Bargain’s quarterly earnings of 65 cents suggests a rise of 32.7% from the year-ago quarter’s levels. OLLI has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.3%, on average.



International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. IFF currently has an Earnings ESP of +15.59% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is likely to register a top and bottom-line decline when it reports first-quarter 2024 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for International Flavors’ quarterly revenues is pegged at $2.8 billion, calling for a decline of 7.3% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for International Flavors’ quarterly earnings of 84 cents suggests a drop of 3.5% from the year-ago quarter’s levels. OLLI has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 2.7%, on average.



Dollar General DG currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.88% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is expected to register top-line growth when it reports first-quarter fiscal 2024 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DG’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $9.86 billion, suggesting an increase of 5.6% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DG’s quarterly earnings has been unchanged at $1.57 in the past 30 days, which calls for a 32.9% decline from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. Dollar General has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 1.3%, on average.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Where Will Stocks Go…

If Biden Wins? If Trump Wins?

The answers may surprise you.

Since 1950, even after negative midterm years, the market has never had a lower presidential election year. With voters energized and engaged, the market has been almost unrelentingly bullish no matter which party wins!

Now is the time to download Zacks' free Special Report with 5 stocks that offer extreme upside for both Democrats and Republicans…

1. Medical manufacturer has gained +11,000% in the last 15 years.

2. Rental company is absolutely crushing its sector.

3. Energy powerhouse plans to grow its already large dividend by 25%.

4. Aerospace and defense standout just landed a potentially $80 billion contract.

5. Giant Chipmaker is building huge plants in the U.S.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dollar General Corporation (DG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (OLLI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.