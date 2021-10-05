Nu Skin (NUS) Lowers Q3 Revenue View Amid Pandemic-Led Hurdles

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. NUS seems to be in a tight spot, as it announced third-quarter 2021 revenue guidance in the band of $637-$642 million. The projection is lower than the earlier-anticipated range. The beauty and wellness solutions provider had earlier guided quarterly revenues in the band of $700-$730 million. The company’s revenues came in at $703.3 million in the same quarter last year.



Management stated that quarterly revenues bore the brunt of challenges stemming from the disruptions caused by the delta variant across several markets. Unexpected government-imposed restrictions disrupted the sale and distribution of the company’s products, especially across the Mainland China and Southeast Asia regions. Nu Skin also encountered disturbances in its promotional activities including incentive trips and performance of local expos across various markets.

That being said, management is impressed with the launch of Collagen+ in the United States amid pandemic-inflicted disruptions. The company’s Tencent digital tools’ introduction across China, during the third quarter, bodes well. Management is optimistic about its upcoming product roll outs. It expects to introduce more social commerce tools by the end of 2021 and into 2022. Incidentally, the company expects 2021 revenues to improve modestly on a year-over-year basis.

What Else Should You Know?

With the help of advanced technology and well-strategized product programs, Nu Skin tries to capture greater market share and maintain growth momentum. The company’s long-term strategies stand on three key pillars — Products, Programs and Platforms. Management is encouraged about the company’s launch of beauty device system — ageLOC Boost — in some markets in the first half of the year. Management is also impressed with the rollout of Nutricentials Bioadaptives — a customizable skincare line targeted toward the millennials and Gen Z. The company plans to introduce a key Pharmanex innovation — ageLOC Meta — a metabolic health supplement. Nu Skin hopes to start introducing connected devices in 2022. This will accelerate personalization and enhance customers’ experience further.



Nu Skin, which shares space with Coty Inc. COTY, sells and distributes products through a network of sales leaders and consumer group. The company is focused on empowering them through product launches and engaging technology platforms among other initiatives. Management is transforming its business with the help of robust social commerce and distinctive person-to-person affiliate marketing channel to create more brand awareness as well as acquire customers at a higher rate. The company’s focus on building a robust digital ecosystem to enhance customer attraction bodes well.



The Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s shares have declined 25.6% so far this year against the industry’s 7.1% growth.

