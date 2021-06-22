Nu Skin (NUS) Looks Promising: Stock Up More Than 45% in a Year

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. NUS looks solid, courtesy of focus on strategic growth efforts like innovation, as well as efforts to strengthen sales leaders and expand the customer base. Notably, this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock has surged 48.6% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 45.6%. The stock has comfortably outperformed the Zacks Consumer Staples sector’s increase of 19.2% during the same period.



Let’s discuss further.

Factors Driving Nu Skin

Nu Skin sells and distributes products through a network of sales leaders and customers. The company is focused on empowering the same through product launches and engaging technology platforms, among other initiatives. Moreover, the company has been conducting a number of promotional seminars online. Additionally, Nu Skin rolled out its Velocity sales compensation plan and the enJoy rewards program over the past three years. These programs are doing well and driving growth in sales leaders and customers. In the first quarter of 2021, sales leaders were up 22% year over year to 60,619, while Nu Skin’s customer base increased 34% to 1,517,260. The company highlighted that its innovative beauty and wellness product efforts along with strength in its social commerce business model drove the upside.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

A shift to work-from-home and at-home trends has led to increased online shopping, which presents a unique opportunity for the company’s business. With these macro trends, Nu Skin is making significant investments in the digital platform to build a socially enabled business. In this regard, the company is on track to roll out its personal recommendation app, Vera, globally. Earlier, the company had stated that it intends to expand the Vera experience to add a wellness journey that will be connected to other parts of its portfolio by the end of 2021. Also, the rollout of its personal product storefront, My Site, bodes well. Further, management is on track to introduce its digital ecosystem, Empower Me, which will offer personalized beauty and wellness solutions via interactive as well as engaging digital experiences.

With the help of advanced technology and well-strategized product programs, Nu Skin tries to capture greater market share and maintain growth momentum. In fact, the company’s long-term strategies stand on three pillars — Products, Programs and Platforms. Notably, management is encouraged about the company’s global introduction of beauty device system — ageLOC Boost (2020). Also, its Nutricentials Bioadaptives product launch is yielding results. During the first quarter of 2021, the company generated more than $35 million in sales from ageLOC Boost as well as Nutricentials Bioadaptives launches in a limited number of markets.



Moreover, the company is optimistic about momentum in 2021, driven by impressive product launches later this year. To this end, it will introduce Beauty Focus Collagen+ — a clinically proven product — to improve skin health and complement other Nu Skin products like the LumiSpa beauty system. The company plans to introduce a key Pharmanex innovation — ageLOC Meta — a metabolic health supplement. Apart from these, Nu Skin hopes to start introducing connected devices at the beginning of 2022 and beyond. We believe that the company’s well-knit strategies are likely to help it stay in investors’ good books.

