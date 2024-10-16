Nu Skin Navigates Growth With Innovation Amid Industry Challenges

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. NUS is driving its growth strategy through key initiatives that aim to revitalize its market presence and tap into high-growth areas. The company continues to prioritize thoughtful product introductions that align with shifting consumer preferences. A recent example is the launch of MYND360, a new line of clinically validated nutritional formulas tailored to support cognitive well-being.



Featuring six products, MYND360 is designed to enable users to manage stress, remain focused, enhance memory and sleep better. This innovation reflects Nu Skin’s focus on the fast-growing brain health market. While these upsides, along with strength in the Rhyz business, have been working well. Nu Skin remains troubled by persistent macroeconomic obstacles.

Product Launches a Key Driver for Nu Skin

With the help of advanced technology and well-strategized product programs, Nu Skin tries to capture greater market share and maintain growth momentum. The company’s long-term strategies stand on three key pillars — Products, Programs and Platforms. NUS has been successfully launching innovative beauty devices, which have become an important part of its growth.

Nu Skin’s second-quarter 2024 results included positive contributions from new products such as Ageloc, Wellspa IO and RenewspA IO, along with the company’s TRME weight management system. The ageLOC WellSpa iO has been a solid addition to the company’s beauty device system brands, generating impressive response.



Nu Skin Gains From Rhyz Business

Nu Skin's Rhyz business emerges as a cornerstone of its strategic vision, highlighted by its remarkable growth trajectory and significant contribution to the company's revenue stream. Rhyz represents a cohesive ecosystem comprising consumer, technology, and manufacturing entities, all dedicated to pioneering innovation within the realms of beauty, wellness, and lifestyle. Experiencing 32.3% revenue growth in the second quarter of 2024, Rhyz accounted for 15% of total enterprise revenues and is anticipated to reach 20% to 25% by 2025.



The success of this business reflects Nu Skin's commitment to capitalizing on evolving consumer trends, particularly in influencer and affiliate marketing, which are projected to surge in the coming years. By investing in Rhyz's manufacturing capabilities, technology advancements, and creator-led indie beauty brands, Nu Skin is strategically positioning itself to drive sustained growth and value creation within the beauty, wellness, and lifestyle market.

Challenges Faced by NUS

Nu Skin’s second-quarter 2024 performance was hurt by continuous macroeconomic headwinds across most regions, which weighed on consumer spending and customer acquisition, especially for premium products. The company also grappled with pressures in the direct selling industry. These headwinds, along with foreign adverse currency fluctuations, hurt Nu Skin’s quarterly revenues, which tumbled 12.2% year over year to $439.1 million in the second quarter.



The operating environment for Nu Skin's core business remains challenging, primarily due to macroeconomic factors and pressures within the direct selling industry. Taking into account the company’s first-half 2024 performance and rising foreign exchange headwinds, management tightened the annual guidance range for 2024 in its second-quarter earnings release.



Nu Skin now anticipates revenues in the band of $1.73-$1.81 billion for 2024, which suggests a 12-8% decline from the year-ago period’s reported figure. Earlier, the metric was expected to be in the range of $1.73-$1.87 billion. Management envisions adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 75-95 cents. The projection suggests a decline from adjusted earnings of $1.85 recorded in 2023. Management had earlier envisioned an adjusted EPS of 95 cents to $1.35 for 2024.



For the third quarter of 2024, the company expects revenues between $430 million and $465 million, which suggests a decline of 14% to 7% from the year-ago quarter’s reported level. The company expects adjusted EPS of 15-25 cents in the third quarter of 2024 compared with 56 cents recorded in the same period last year. Shares of NUS have plunged 42.6% in the past three months compared with the industry’s decline of 10%.

Final Words on NUS

Nu Skin continues to drive growth through strategic initiatives, innovative product launches, and the expanding Rhyz business. While the company has made significant strides in capturing market opportunities, especially in the beauty and brain health sectors, it faces ongoing challenges from macroeconomic pressures and headwinds in the direct selling industry. Moving forward, the Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company's ability to balance innovation with market realities will be key to sustaining its growth trajectory.

