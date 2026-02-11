Nu Skin Gears Up to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. NUS is likely to register declines in the top and bottom lines when it reports fourth-quarter 2025 earnings on Feb. 12, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $382.7 million, suggesting a fall of 14.1% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings has been unchanged in the past 30 days at 30 cents per share. The projection indicates a decline of 21.1% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. The beauty and wellness product company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 43%, on average. NUS delivered an earnings surprise of 13.3% in the last reported quarter.

Factors Likely to Influence Nu Skin’s Q4 Results

NUS has been operating amid a challenging macroeconomic environment for discretionary beauty and wellness spending. In the third quarter, the company reported year-over-year declines in customers, paid affiliates and sales leaders, reflecting ongoing pressures across several markets.



Management also noted increased competition and crowding within the social commerce beauty space, particularly in North America. Foreign currency is expected to remain a modest headwind. The company projects a 1% adverse FX impact on fourth-quarter revenues.



Against this backdrop, Nu Skin has guided fourth-quarter revenues of $365-$400 million, implying a year-over-year decline of 18-10%. Excluding the prior-year contribution from the divested Mavely business, revenues are expected to fall 12-3%.



Geographically, Latin America has been a bright spot, with revenues up 53% in the third quarter. The company also reported sequential growth in Europe & Africa, the Southeast Asia Pacific, South Korea, and Hong Kong & Taiwan, while noting improving trends in Mainland China. The limited sales leader preview of Prysm iO late in the thirdquarter, along with the commencement of pre-market activities in India, is also expected to have shaped the fourth-quarter performance.



Earnings are likely to have declined year over year due to lower sales and investments tied to upcoming strategic launches. Management expects fourth-quarter earnings per share of 25-35 cents, which implies a decline from adjusted earnings of 38 cents reported in the year-ago period.



However, Nu Skin has delivered five consecutive quarters of adjusted gross margin expansion, supported by product mix improvements and cost discipline, which may provide continued support to profitability.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Nu Skin this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Nu Skin carries a Zacks Rank #3 and has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.

Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are three companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination to beat on earnings this time around:



Dollar General Corporation DG currently has an Earnings ESP of +7.37% and a Zacks Rank #2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DG’s fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings per share is pegged at $1.57, implying a 6.6% year-over-year decline. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $10.74 billion, which indicates an increase of 4.3% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. Dollar General delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 22.9%, on average.



Ulta Beauty, Inc. ULTA has an Earnings ESP of +1.63% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. The consensus estimate for Ulta Beauty’s fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings is pegged at $7.93 per share, implying a decline of 6.3% from the year-ago quarter’s actual.



For Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenues, the consensus mark is pegged at $3.82 billion, which indicates an increase of 9.6% from the year-ago quarter’s actual. ULTA delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 15.7%, on average.



Bath & Body Works, Inc. BBWI has an Earnings ESP of +0.34% and currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3. BBWI is likely to register a top-line decrease when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly revenues is pegged at $2.60 billion, indicating a 6.8% decline from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The consensus estimate for Bath & Body Works’ earnings is pegged at $1.75 per share, implying a 16.3% decline from the year-ago quarter’s actual. BBWI delivered a negative trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 1.5%, on average.

