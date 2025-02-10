Nu Skin Gears Up for Q4 Earnings: What Surprise Awaits Investors?

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. NUS is likely to register a decline in the top and bottom lines when it reports fourth-quarter 2024 earnings on Feb. 13. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $441.1 million, indicating a decrease of 9.7% from the prior-year quarter’s figure.



Although the consensus mark for earnings has increased a penny in the past 30 days to 22 cents per share, the estimated figure indicates a decline of 40.5% from the year-ago quarter. NUS has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 27.3%, on average.

Stay up-to-date with all quarterly releases: See Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Factors Likely to Impact NUS’ Q4 Results

Nu Skin has been battling a challenging operating environment, including inflationary pressures, political uncertainty and weak consumer sentiment in a few markets. The company has also been encountering pressures within the direct selling industry. These headwinds, along with the adverse currency fluctuations, are likely to have weighed upon its performance.



Last month, the company announced preliminary revenues for the fourth quarter of 2024, stating that the metric was at the upper end of its projected range. For the fourth quarter, Nu Skin had earlier projected revenues of $410-$445 million, indicating a 9-16% decline from the previous year’s reported figure. On its lastearnings call management had envisioned adjusted earnings to be in the band of 19-29 cents a share.



Nu Skin’s Rhyz business has been performing well. A focus on innovation, brand building and cost management has been aiding. Nu Skin has also been gaining from its key strategic pillars, Products, Programs and Platforms. Such factors are likely to have offered some cushion to the company’s performance.

What Our Model Unveils for NUS

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Nu Skin this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Nu Skin currently has an Earnings ESP of +6.98% and a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. Quote

Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are some companies, which according to our model, have the correct combination to beat on earnings this time around.



WK Kellogg KLG currently has an Earnings ESP of +14.85% and a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The company is likely to register a decline in its top line when it reports fourth-quarter 2024 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WK Kellogg’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $642.9 million, which implies a dip of 1.2% from the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WK Kellogg’s quarterly earnings per share is pegged at 25 cents, indicating a 38.9% increase from the year-ago period. The consensus mark for earnings has gone down a penny in the last 30 days. KLG delivered an earnings surprise of 19.2% in the last reported quarter.



Monster Beverage MNST currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.84% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is expected to register top and bottom-line growth when it reports fourth-quarter 2024 results. Although the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MNST’s quarterly earnings has been stable in the last 30 days at 40 cents per share, the projection indicates 5.3% growth from the year-ago quarter's number.



Th consensus estimate for Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.8 billion, implying a rise of 3.7% from the figure in the prior-year quarter. MNST reported a negative earnings surprise of 5.2%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



The Coca-Cola Company KO currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.30% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $10.69 billion, which indicates a decrease of 1.5% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The consensus estimate for Coca-Cola’s fourth-quarter 2024 EPS is pegged at 51 cents, which implies a 4.1% increase year over year. The consensus mark for earnings has gone down a penny in the last 30 days. KO has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 3.9%, on average.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2025

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2025. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2024, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,112.6%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +475.6%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2025. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CocaCola Company (The) (KO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

WK Kellogg Co. (KLG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.