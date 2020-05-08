NU Skin Enterprises (NUS) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of NU Skin Enterprises, Inc. (Symbol: NUS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $35.55, changing hands as high as $35.94 per share. NU Skin Enterprises, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NUS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NUS's low point in its 52 week range is $12.305 per share, with $55.62 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.95.

