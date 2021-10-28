Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) closed at $40.19, marking a +1.01% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.98% gain on the day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the seller of skin care and nutritional products through a direct-selling model had lost 2.43% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 1.06% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.57% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from NUS as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be November 3, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.93, down 13.89% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $638.87 million, down 9.17% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.01 per share and revenue of $2.73 billion, which would represent changes of +10.47% and +5.59%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for NUS should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.2% lower. NUS is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Investors should also note NUS's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.91. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 42.4, which means NUS is trading at a discount to the group.

The Cosmetics industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, which puts it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow NUS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

