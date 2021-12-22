Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) closed the most recent trading day at $50.08, moving +1.36% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.02%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.74%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.4%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the seller of skin care and nutritional products through a direct-selling model had gained 6.21% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 2.7% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.91% in that time.

Nu Skin Enterprises will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.95, down 32.14% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $655.86 million, down 12.34% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.98 per share and revenue of $2.68 billion, which would represent changes of +9.64% and +3.73%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Nu Skin Enterprises currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Nu Skin Enterprises is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.41. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 43.51.

The Cosmetics industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 115, putting it in the top 46% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

