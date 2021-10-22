Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) closed at $41.07, marking a -0.85% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.11%.

Heading into today, shares of the seller of skin care and nutritional products through a direct-selling model had gained 0.36% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 0.73% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 4.61% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from NUS as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be November 3, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.93, down 13.89% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $638.87 million, down 9.17% from the year-ago period.

NUS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.01 per share and revenue of $2.73 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +10.47% and +5.59%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for NUS. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.2% lower within the past month. NUS currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Looking at its valuation, NUS is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.32. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 41.36.

The Cosmetics industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 163, which puts it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow NUS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.