Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) closed the most recent trading day at $47.13, moving -1.09% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.87%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.54%.

Heading into today, shares of the seller of skin care and nutritional products through a direct-selling model had gained 4.73% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 0.88% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.7% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Nu Skin Enterprises as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Nu Skin Enterprises to post earnings of $0.95 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 32.14%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $655.86 million, down 12.34% from the year-ago period.

NUS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.98 per share and revenue of $2.68 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +9.64% and +3.73%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.08% higher. Nu Skin Enterprises currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Nu Skin Enterprises has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.97 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 44.19.

The Cosmetics industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 119, which puts it in the top 47% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.