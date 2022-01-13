Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc.'s (NYSE:NUS) Stock Has Seen Strong Momentum: Does That Call For Deeper Study Of Its Financial Prospects?

Nu Skin Enterprises' (NYSE:NUS) stock is up by a considerable 28% over the past three months. As most would know, fundamentals are what usually guide market price movements over the long-term, so we decided to look at the company's key financial indicators today to determine if they have any role to play in the recent price movement. Specifically, we decided to study Nu Skin Enterprises' ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Nu Skin Enterprises is:

25% = US$230m ÷ US$936m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.25 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Nu Skin Enterprises' Earnings Growth And 25% ROE

First thing first, we like that Nu Skin Enterprises has an impressive ROE. Even when compared to the industry average of 21% the company's ROE is pretty decent. Therefore, it looks like the high ROE is what probably supported Nu Skin Enterprises' modest 8.2% growth over the past five years.

As a next step, we compared Nu Skin Enterprises' net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 21% in the same period.

NYSE:NUS Past Earnings Growth January 13th 2022

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Nu Skin Enterprises is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Nu Skin Enterprises Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 51% (or a retention ratio of 49%) for Nu Skin Enterprises suggests that the company's growth wasn't really hampered despite it returning most of its income to its shareholders.

Moreover, Nu Skin Enterprises is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 37% over the next three years. Despite the lower expected payout ratio, the company's ROE is not expected to change by much.

Summary

In total, it does look like Nu Skin Enterprises has some positive aspects to its business. The company has grown its earnings moderately as previously discussed. Still, the high ROE could have been even more beneficial to investors had the company been reinvesting more of its profits. As highlighted earlier, the current reinvestment rate appears to be quite low. That being so, according to the latest industry analyst forecasts, the company's earnings are expected to shrink in the future. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

