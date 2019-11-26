Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 27, 2019

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.37 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 11, 2019. Shareholders who purchased NUS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that NUS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $38.53, the dividend yield is 3.84%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NUS was $38.53, representing a -44.79% decrease from the 52 week high of $69.79 and a 9.99% increase over the 52 week low of $35.03.

NUS is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as McKesson Corporation (MCK) and AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) (ABC). NUS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.07. Zacks Investment Research reports NUS's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -11.7%, compared to an industry average of 5.7%.

