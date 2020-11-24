Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 25, 2020

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 25, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.375 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 09, 2020. Shareholders who purchased NUS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that NUS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $51.92, the dividend yield is 2.89%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NUS was $51.92, representing a -8.93% decrease from the 52 week high of $57.01 and a 321.94% increase over the 52 week low of $12.31.

NUS is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as McKesson Corporation (MCK) and AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) (ABC). NUS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.97. Zacks Investment Research reports NUS's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 9.48%, compared to an industry average of -.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NUS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to NUS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NUS as a top-10 holding:

Cambria ETF Trust (SYLD)

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is AVUV with an increase of 36.53% over the last 100 days. SYLD has the highest percent weighting of NUS at 1.91%.

