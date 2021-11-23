Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 24, 2021

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 24, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.38 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 08, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NUS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that NUS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $46.83, the dividend yield is 3.25%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NUS was $46.83, representing a -26.66% decrease from the 52 week high of $63.85 and a 18.86% increase over the 52 week low of $39.40.

NUS is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) and McKesson Corporation (MCK). NUS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.43. Zacks Investment Research reports NUS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 9.64%, compared to an industry average of 2.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the nus Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to NUS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NUS as a top-10 holding:

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL)

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (DWSH).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DWSH with an increase of 2.92% over the last 100 days. REGL has the highest percent weighting of NUS at 2.05%.

