Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 27, 2021

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 27, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.38 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 09, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NUS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 1.33% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $59.57, the dividend yield is 2.55%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NUS was $59.57, representing a -6.7% decrease from the 52 week high of $63.85 and a 67.24% increase over the 52 week low of $35.62.

NUS is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) and McKesson Corporation (MCK). NUS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.2. Zacks Investment Research reports NUS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 17.36%, compared to an industry average of 11.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NUS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to NUS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NUS as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Cons. Staples AlphaDEX (FXG)

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS)

Syntax Stratified MidCap ETF (SMDY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DGRS with an increase of 18.65% over the last 100 days. FXG has the highest percent weighting of NUS at 4.57%.

