Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 25, 2021

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 25, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.38 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 10, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NUS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 1.33% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of NUS was $49.56, representing a -22.38% decrease from the 52 week high of $63.85 and a 302.76% increase over the 52 week low of $12.31.

NUS is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as McKesson Corporation (MCK) and AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) (ABC). NUS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.65. Zacks Investment Research reports NUS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 9.09%, compared to an industry average of 6.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NUS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to NUS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NUS as a top-10 holding:

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DGRS with an increase of 44.07% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of NUS at 1.56%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.