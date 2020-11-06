Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. Just Beat EPS By 5.4%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

It's been a good week for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest quarterly results, and the shares gained 9.9% to US$54.23. The result was positive overall - although revenues of US$703m were in line with what the analysts predicted, Nu Skin Enterprises surprised by delivering a statutory profit of US$1.08 per share, modestly greater than expected. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NYSE:NUS Earnings and Revenue Growth November 6th 2020

After the latest results, the five analysts covering Nu Skin Enterprises are now predicting revenues of US$2.77b in 2021. If met, this would reflect a meaningful 15% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to bounce 23% to US$3.65. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$2.68b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.62 in 2021. There doesn't appear to have been a major change in sentiment following the results, other than the slight bump in revenue estimates.

The consensus price target increased 5.8% to US$60.50, with an improved revenue forecast carrying the promise of a more valuable business, in time. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. There are some variant perceptions on Nu Skin Enterprises, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$71.00 and the most bearish at US$48.00 per share. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await Nu Skin Enterprises shareholders.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. It's clear from the latest estimates that Nu Skin Enterprises' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 15% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 2.8%p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 7.7% next year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Nu Skin Enterprises is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple Nu Skin Enterprises analysts - going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Nu Skin Enterprises that you should be aware of.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.