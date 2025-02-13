News & Insights

NU SKIN ENTERPRISES Earnings Results: $NUS Reports Quarterly Earnings

February 13, 2025 — 05:51 pm EST

NU SKIN ENTERPRISES ($NUS) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported earnings of $0.38 per share, beating estimates of $0.22 by $0.16. The company also reported revenue of $445,550,000, beating estimates of $440,404,945 by $5,145,055.

NU SKIN ENTERPRISES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 120 institutional investors add shares of NU SKIN ENTERPRISES stock to their portfolio, and 117 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 2,393,768 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $17,642,070
  • VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 1,164,585 shares (-22.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,023,990
  • GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 776,430 shares (+170.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,349,602
  • MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 762,011 shares (+142.5%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $5,616,021
  • STATE STREET CORP removed 732,107 shares (-37.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $5,395,628
  • JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 723,220 shares (+358.4%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $5,330,131
  • D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 706,304 shares (+53.8%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $5,205,460

